The well-known actress Arianna Montefiori has told her many followers about a serious problem that has affected her father

To give the sad news, it was the famous actress on social networks. Unfortunately, Arianna Montefiori had to cope with a serious family problem. Everyone knows her for her interpretation of Laura Parisi in the soap opera “The Paradise of the Ladies“.

The well-known face wanted to let off steam with his many followers, telling:

My father George was struck by an illness. My dad is an elderly person and unfortunately he had a severe heart problem and is now hospitalized. These have been quite difficult, critical and problematic days, but the situation is slowly improving, so I want to think positively. I thank all those who have been close to me.

There have been numerous messages of affection and support that Arianna Montefiori has received. The entire web huddled around the actress’s concern, wishing Dad George a recover as soon as possible.

After many beautiful gestures, Arianna has published one photos of when she was little and he was in the company of his parents and in the post, he thanked everyone who cared about her.

Thanks for the messages of affection and love for my dad! I love you!

Who is Arianna Montefiori

Arianna Montefiori is an Italian actress, born in Rome on July 19, 1994. In 2016 she started a studying acting and discovered his great passion. The first success he achieved in the spring of the following year thanks to the role of Valentina Valpreda in the fourth season of the TV series “God help us“.

In 2019 she joined the cast of the Italian television series “The Island of Pietro“In the part of Margherita Spanu.

In 2020 he played the role of Laura Parisi in the tv series broadcast in prime time on Ra1 “The ladies’ paradise“.

As for her private life, the famous actress has a relationship, since 2009, with the well-known Italian singer Brig, pseudonym of Mattia Bellegrandi.