“The situation is difficult, the scale of the accident is large, and it is impossible to quickly restore energy supplies, especially in critical infrastructure,” Shmihal wrote on the social networking application “Telegram”.

He added that the substation in the Odessa region had previously been damaged several times by Russian missile strikes, and that the energy minister was on his way to the regional capital to oversee repairs, accompanied by the CEO of the national grid operator.

Schmihal explained that the authorities are now working to restore power supplies to critical infrastructure and residential buildings that need electricity for heating.

Odessa is the main port city in southern Ukraine, overlooking the Black Sea, and had a population of one million before the war.

The temperature reached two degrees Celsius today, Saturday, and it is believed that it will drop to below zero during most of this week.

Shmyhal said he had ordered Ukraine’s Energy Ministry to collect the high-power generators available in its nationwide inventory and deliver them to Odessa within one day.

He also ordered the State Department to plead with Turkey to send power ships, which are ships with power plants on board, to help the city.