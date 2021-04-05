The impact of COVID-19 is not limited to news and reports alone. In the midst of the health crisis; The British “Sky Atlantic” channel decided to shoot a series that deals with the role of conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in managing the epidemic crisis.

She chose the famous British actor Sir Kenneth Branagh for its starring role, who has played a number of historical and modern roles on theaters and on film and television screens. And Sir Kenneth (60 years) was forced to increase his weight until his shape looked identical to that of Johnson. The wig is specially made to be matched. Sir Kenneth bought a jacket and tie similar to what Johnson wears.

The series, which will be shown in five episodes, seeks to show the way Johnson dealt with the new Corona pandemic. Among the most important scenes that will be shown are Johnson’s infection with the virus, and his admission to a London hospital not far from the government headquarters. The series has been criticized, claiming that it will contain a number of scenes that did not happen on the ground. It is expected that the series will be widely watched, especially after it appeared that Johnson had achieved great popularity in recent months, after his government had succeeded in vaccinating a large proportion of the country’s population against the Covid-19 epidemic.