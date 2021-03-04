Four earthquakes hit the Pacific Ocean off the coast of New Zealand, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The magnitude of the strongest of them was 8.1. The epicenter of the seismic event was located more than 1.1 thousand kilometers from the city of Wakatane on the North Island.

After the earthquake, a tsunami threat was declared. New Zealand authorities have announced an urgent evacuation on North Island.

New Zealand Herald writes that thousands of people have left their homes. There are traffic jams on the roads. It is clarified that the inhabitants of the coastal zone of the island were ordered to urgently evacuate to high places.

In addition, powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.3, 7.5 and 6.5 were recorded in the same region.

On March 3, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit Greece. In addition, two aftershocks of magnitude 4.6 and 4.8 were recorded. Earlier, AiF.ru told about the most destructive natural disasters in the history of mankind.