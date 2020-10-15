Rescue work at the Enrique Rébsamen school, south of Mexico City EFE

Alleged false permits and irregularities are hovering over Colegio Enrique Rébsamen, which collapsed last Tuesday after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico. At least 19 children and six adults died, and the body of a 30-year-old municipal worker was rescued this Sunday from the rubble. Doubts about the construction of the school have been echoed this Monday after the fall of one of its buildings, after it was announced that it had been closed for operating in a residential land use zone, which forged a permit to open its doors again and that the director, Mónica García, had her house on the top floor of the building that collapsed, indicates a request for transparency processed by the television network Televisa.

If negligence is proven, the history of the school, one of the most devastating postcards after the earthquake, would take a radical turn. The collapse could not only be explained by the onslaught of the earthquake and could also put the owners of the school and the authorities under scrutiny, who allowed it to function irregularly.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the delegate of Tlalpan (the municipality where the school is located, in the south of Mexico City), has announced that she will request an expert opinion and that the City Council does not have the power to decide on the use of land. “I asked that the rubble not be removed until the College of Engineers can review it,” said the delegate in the program of the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola and added that the lawsuits presented by neighbors date from 2010 and 2014 and were corrected.

The stories of the students and teachers who survived yielded a strange fact from the beginning: the principal’s apartment was in the highest part of the fallen building and in one of the exit doors of the school. “One of the first that fell was the address, which was just below where the principal lived, a large cloud of dust arose,” said a second-year high school student, who requested anonymity. The safe zone in the event of an earthquake for secondary school students was in primary school and during drills, minors were discouraged from leaving through that gate.

The Institute for Administrative Verification of Mexico City (Invea), Televisa says, notified an “irregular operation.” The owners presented a certificate of acquired rights that the local Department of Urban Development and Housing later confirmed was false. Invea denounced the school for falsifying documents, describes the portal Political Animal. The Televisa report does not specify when the litigation began or if it has been resolved by the Justice, but Univision, a Hispanic network in the United States, points out that the processes took place between 2014 and 2015.

According to newspaper reports, the school was inaugurated in the 1980s and was built in several stages. The building that fell was the last to be built. Another of the constructions, of similar magnitude, is supported, but is propped up. The expansion works were stopped due to alleged irregularities and a closure was decreed for exceeding the height allowed for a school, the newspaper details Reform. Neighbors have accused the owners of Enrique Rébsamen of ignoring the closure stamps and continuing with the remodeling of the building during the weekends. The Secretary of Public Education, Aurelio Nuño, said that an investigation will be opened to clarify the collapse, although he justified that the revision of the buildings depends on the local government.

After the emergency, which has left more than 180 dead in Mexico City alone, some residents of buildings destroyed or at risk of collapse have started investigations to determine if their homes were built with poor quality materials or if they violated the rules of construction. The earthquake of September 19, 1985 left indelible social and political consequences, when it was found that a considerable part of the 10,000 people who died according to official counts did so due to negligence of the government and landlords that could have been prevented. Now in the last gasps of the search tasks, the inconsistencies have opened a new hole after the earthquake of September 19, 2017.