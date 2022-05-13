Although it was recently revealed that the series of Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow Y Naomi were canceled by The CW, Warner Bros. and DC are not giving up yet, and continue to bring their properties to the small screen. Thus, it was recently revealed that Gotham Knights It will be the next project to reach the famous television network.

Although this project shares the same name as the Warner Bros. Games Montreal game, the series of Gotham Knights is not an adaptation of this title. Nevertheless, yes there are a number of elements that are shared. This time around, Batman has been killed, and now it’s the turn of the Dark Knight’s son to ally himself with the sons of other villains, who have been framed for crimes they didn’t commit.

Although at the moment there are no specific details about the production, it has been mentioned that Oscar Morgan, Anna Lore, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, and Misha Collins will be the actors involved in this project. Similarly, Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, who worked on series like Batwoman, Gotham, Krypton, Supergirl Y Vampire Diariesthey will be in charge of the script. So it is more than certain that we will see similar elements in Gotham Knights.

Along with this, it is unknown if Gotham Knights Will it take place in a new continuity, or will it continue with events that will take place in other DC series with The CW. Similarly, there is currently no release dateand it will probably be some time before we have more information about it.

On related topics, the game of Gotham Knights It will be exclusive to the new generation. Similarly, fans are not happy with Red Hood’s powers in this title.

The CW has a reputation for productions with mixed results. Although some series, such as Superman and Lois keeps the fans happy bat-woman he constantly made them angry. We can only wait and see if Gotham Knights will honor its name, or if it will soon be canceled as well.

Via: Variety