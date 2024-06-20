Shot: explosions are heard near Afipsky, Krasnodar Territory, air defense shot down drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A series of explosions were heard in the Krasnodar region; they were heard near the village of Afipsky. According to preliminary data, the air defense system shot down several drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports Telegram-Shot channel.

According to eyewitnesses, the first explosion was heard at about 02:30 on June 20 in the sky above the populated area; they counted four to five explosions in total. There is no information about the casualties, as well as official data about the incident.

At the same time, the danger of UAV attacks was announced in four regions of Russia: Lipetsk, Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions.