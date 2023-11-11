A series of explosions occurred in Kyiv, the city was attacked by rockets for the first time in 52 days

In Kyiv on the morning of Saturday, November 11, a series of explosions occurred. Before this, an air raid alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine, as well as in the Kyiv region, as evidenced by data from the online map of the country’s Ministry of Digital Development.

The authorities announced the first missile strike on Kyiv after a long pause

In the administration clarifiedthat the city was struck for the first time in 52 days by a missile strike. At about 8:00 local time (9:00 Moscow time), air defense systems went off in the capital, told representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat.

According to preliminary information, there was no destruction or casualties as a result of the incident. Operational data is being clarified.

Missile traces are seen in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 11, 2023. Photo: Anna Voitenko / Reuters

The mayor of Kyiv confirmed reports of strong explosions in the city

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that loud sounds were heard on the left bank of the Dnieper. “According to preliminary information, ballistic air defense forces responded,” he wrote.

The government spokesman also called on Kiev residents to stay in shelters.

In the Kyiv region they spoke about the consequences of explosions

Head of local administration Ruslan Kravchenko reportedthat during the morning attack two missiles hit a field between two settlements in the region.

According to operational information, five private residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave.

In particular, the roof was damaged and windows were broken. There is also minor damage to utility premises and one of the private enterprises. No injuries

An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine

A few hours later, air raid signals sounded throughout Ukraine.

Reports about this began to arrive at 12:04 local time (13:04 Moscow time) and within three minutes spread throughout the country.

An hour earlier, Poltava, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions were in the red zone. The alarm lasted just over 20 minutes.

Photo: Press service of the Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

In Ukraine they talked about the inability to shoot down some Russian missiles

In March, Ukrainian Air Force speaker Ignat admitted that the country’s air defense system was unable to shoot down some Russian missiles, as well as multiple launch rocket systems.

In particular, they talked about the Iskander-M ballistic missile and ammunition for the Smerch MLRS. “All these missiles fly quickly, along a ballistic trajectory and actually fall on the target with enormous speed,” he said.

Also, the country’s air defense system is not capable of shooting down Onyx supersonic cruise missiles and Kh-31P anti-radar missiles. According to Ignat, in order to shoot down such missiles, Ukraine needs modern anti-aircraft missile systems.