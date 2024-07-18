Shot: 7 to 10 explosions thundered in the sky over Kursk

A series of explosions were heard over Kursk. This reports Telegram channel Shot.

According to local residents, 7 to 10 explosions thundered in the city at about 1:56 a.m. There are no reports of casualties or damage yet.

According to Shot, Ukrainian drones were shot down over the city.

On Thursday, July 18, Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov reported a drone attack on the region. He specified that 18 drones were destroyed during the day. The attack resulted in a fire in a field.