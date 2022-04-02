Both the city and the plant, which generates more than a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity and is one of Europe’s largest nuclear facilities, have been under the control of Russian forces since March 4, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Energoatom published a clip accompanying its Telegram post, showing loud explosions and flying debris.

Another post on the state corporation’s channel claimed that explosions and mortar shells could be heard near the Sovremennik cultural center, where residents marched in support of Ukraine.

“When the demonstrators began to disperse, the invaders arrived in police cars, and began forcing the local residents into police cars. A few minutes later, explosions and intense shelling shook the city,” the post said. Check the agency’s allegations immediately.

Energoatom also claimed that Russian forces began jamming telephone and internet communications throughout the city of Enerhodar.