Rogov announced a series of high-profile explosions in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye

A series of high-profile explosions occurred in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye. This was stated by the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, a series of loud explosions in the regional center sounded at 01:47 am on Sunday, April 9. They were heard in different parts of the city, but most loudly in Zavodskoy and Shevchenkovsky.

Rogov promised to provide details of what happened later.

On April 6, the Russian air defense (AD) intercepted six HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) missiles fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and flying to Melitopol, Zaporozhye region. At least three explosions were heard in the vicinity of the city.