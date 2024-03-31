“Strana.ua”: five explosions occurred in the city of Stryi near Lvov

On the night of Sunday, March 31, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Stryi, located in the Lviv region in western Ukraine. This was reported by Strana.ua in its Telegram.

It is alleged that there were five explosions in total. It is already known that an alarm was declared in the region. The intended target of the strikes could have been the Ukrainian airfield Lviv-2, located in the Stryisky district of the Lviv region.

According to the publication, earlier Stryi also came under fire. At that moment, the facilities of the Ukrainian Naftogaz came under attack, including, possibly, the underground gas storage facility.

Head of the regional administration Maxim Kozitsky in his Telegram confirmed reports of explosions. He also noted that an energy infrastructure facility came under fire. After this, a fire occurred there.

On March 24, an alarm was declared throughout Ukraine. At the same time, the head of the Lviv region reported that a critical infrastructure facility was twice subjected to rocket attacks. Then there was a fire there.

At the same time, the head of Naftogaz, Alexey Chernyshov, announced damage to the company’s facilities in the west of the country. On March 22, he also spoke about local damage to Naftogaz gas pipelines.