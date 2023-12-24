A series of explosions occurred amid an air raid in Odessa

A series of explosions occurred in Odessa. About it reports TV channel “Public”.

Before this, an air raid warning was announced in the region.

Earlier, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee Larry Johnson said that Ukraine would lose significant territories. In particular, he predicted Kiev’s loss of Odessa in 2024.

On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Odessa is a Russian city. “We know about this. Everyone knows this well. No, they came up with all sorts of historical nonsense,” the president said.