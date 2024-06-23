RBC Ukraine: part of Kharkov was left without electricity after a series of explosions

In Kharkov on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23, a series of explosions occurred. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov in Telegram.

“There are explosions in Kharkov!” – he wrote. The mayor of the city noted that the city territory is under shelling and called on residents to be careful.

At the same time, as a result of the strikes, part of the city located in eastern Ukraine was left without electricity, reports RBC Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, on June 23, Sevastopol was subjected to a missile attack, as a result of which about a hundred people were wounded and injured. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked with American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads.