On the evening of November 28, a series of explosions occurred in the cities of Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk. This was reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to him, air raid sirens also work in these cities. It is also reported that a powerful fire occurred in Dnepropetrovsk.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in three regions of Ukraine. The alarm was announced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions.

On November 28, the LPR authorities provided documents that came into their possession based on analytical materials of the Ukrainian National Energy Company Ukrenergo, according to which the situation in the energy sector in a number of regions of the country is assessed as “close to catastrophic”.