A series of explosions occurred at a military airfield near Sakami in Crimea

A series of several explosions occurred near the village of Novofedorovka near Sakami in the Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the incident occurred on the territory of the nearby military airfield Saki. The military department noted that several aviation ammunition detonated at the airbase.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. local time.

No one was injured in the explosion. Aviation equipment at the airport was not damaged. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out the causes of the explosion. According to the report from the site, there was no fire impact on the bunded ammunition storage area at the airfield Ministry of Defense of Russia

A fire broke out at the scene. The causes of the emergency are being investigated.

The shortest straight-line distance from the city of Saki to the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeds 200 kilometers.

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, went to the scene. He noted that the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated. A five-kilometer cordon zone is organized around.

Ambulance crews and medical aviation are working on the spot, there are enough of them. It is too early to talk about the victims. Among the civilian population, no one has yet turned to medical institutions for help. Sergei Aksenovhead of Crimea

Tourists filmed explosions

appeared on the network frames from the local beach, where you can see dark gray clouds of smoke against the background of sun loungers, as well as vacationers running towards the exit with their things. “Mommy, come on, we need to get out of here. Before it’s too late, mom!” says one of the tourists in the video.

Another eyewitness managed to capture the moment when two powerful explosions occurred at once. A man behind the scenes urges people to quickly lie down on the ground.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene

Ambulance crews and air ambulances were sent to the site of the explosions in Crimea, the Republican Ministry of Health reported. At the same time, the department refused to give any information on the victims.

According to Telegramchannel “Caution, news”, three people were injured.

Tourists and locals began to leave Novofedorovka en masse

After the explosions, Russian tourists began to leave Novofedorovka en masse, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

As it became known to ATOR, the explosion occurred far from the resort area. No tourists were injured. At the same time, the organization called these data preliminary.

On July 31, Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol with drones. Six people were injured, all festive events in the city on the day of the Navy were canceled.