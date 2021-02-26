The government of the Khabarovsk Territory discussed a work plan for the development of environmental education and public awareness. It involves the holding of a number of public events: environmental campaigns, competitions, environmental education lessons, exhibitions and excursions.

Residents of the region will take part in all-Russian projects, as well as regional subbotniks. Also, the region will host the Days of Environmental Safety and the already traditional environmental education campaigns: “Clean Coast”, “Earth Hour”, “Day of the Tiger”, “Day of Migratory Fish”, “Green Patrol” and others. Reported by Vostokmedia…

Earlier, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the region summed up the results of the project “Preservation of unique water bodies”. During the actions in 2020, volunteers cleared 38 km of the coastline of rivers and the sea. Volunteers put in order the territories near the Amur, Kuegda, Gyrman, Ul, Khor, Khalzan rivers, the Nevelskoy Strait, the Palvinskaya and Chelninskaya channels, Olga and Falshivaya bays.