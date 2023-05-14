A series of three earthquakes was recorded during the day on Sunday, May 14, off the coast of Kamchatka with a maximum magnitude of 5.2. This is reported on site Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the data provided on the website, the strongest of the three earthquakes was recorded in the waters of the Kamchatka Bay at a depth of 68 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 94 km south of the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.

Two other earthquakes were recorded in the Pacific Ocean. Their magnitudes were 4.3 and 4.2, and they occurred at a distance of about 120 km southeast of Ust-Kamchatsk.

Earlier, on the night of May 12, an earthquake occurred in the Altai Republic. Its magnitude was 3.9. The seismic event happened near the Chibitsky rural settlement.

On May 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka. Local residents felt the tremors. So, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky their strength was 3 points. There are no casualties or destruction, and no tsunami threat has been declared.