A tsunami up to 1.2 meters high was recorded in Japan after a series of earthquakes

A series of powerful earthquakes occurred in Japan – tremors of magnitude 7.6 and 5.7 were recorded in the west of the country. This was reported by the Japan Main Meteorological Agency.

Strong tremors occurred almost simultaneously on the largest island of the Japanese archipelago, Honshu. Their vibration was felt in Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.

A tsunami threat was declared on the western coast of Japan – from the northern island of Hokkaido to southern Kyushu. Waves ranging from 50 centimeters to 1.2 meters in height were recorded on the coast of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. Meanwhile, the country's Main Meteorological Agency warned that a large tsunami is possible in the Ishikawa area.

Frame: Telegram channel Daily Storm

Large-scale consequences of tremors recorded in Japan

After the earthquakes in western Japan was stopped the movement of high-speed trains on two railway lines, Hokuriku Shinkansen and Zeetsu. Also trains are temporary don't go along the routes Tokyo – Odawara and Toenashi – Shin-Kobe.

Currently, Japanese energy companies check the state of nuclear facilities in the country. According to preliminary information from the Nuclear Energy Control Committee, no emergency situations were recorded at power plants located along the Sea of ​​Japan. However, as you know, part of the population is faced with problems with electricity supply.

32.5 thousand houses were left without power after the Ishikawa earthquakes

Now Japanese specialists are working to restore power supply to the areas affected by the earthquakes.

In addition, a major fire flared up in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. In the cities of Noto and Hakui, house collapses were recorded, and in Kanazawa, the gates of the Onohieshi Temple were recorded.

As for the victims, two women are currently known to have been injured by falling objects in Awara City, Fukui Prefecture. Their lives are not in danger, doctors are providing them with all the necessary medical care.

Frame: Telegram channel Daily Storm

After a series of earthquakes in Japan, a tsunami threat was declared on Sakhalin

An alarm was declared on Sakhalin due to the threat of a tsunami. In some areas of the island, as initially noted, the warning system is turned on. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Sakhalin Region also said that the coastal parts of the western coast could come under attack.

At the same time, the publication about the alarm and evacuation of the population was later removed from the website of the Sakhalin Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The regional headquarters stated that at the moment, the evacuation of the population of Sakhalin against the background of the declared tsunami threat is not being carried out. The department explained that the expected wave height will not exceed half a meter and therefore will not pose a threat to the livelihoods of the population.