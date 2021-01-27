The National Geographic Institute said that a series of earthquakes occurred on Tuesday in the area of ​​the Spanish city of Granada. RIA News.

“Several earthquakes shook Granada again tonight … Now we need to remain calm and follow the instructions of the emergency services. Let’s believe that soon everything will return to normal, “- wrote the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Twitter.

It is reported that the most powerful aftershocks were recorded late in the evening in the area of ​​Culiar Vega (magnitude 4.2) and Santa Fe (4 and 4.3).

There are no reports of significant damage or casualties yet. Granada Mayor Luis Salvador called the situation “alarming” but also called for calm.

Earlier, the Yakut branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences recorded four earthquakes in the Aldan and Neryungri regions of the republic.

It is reported that the first earthquake with a magnitude of 5 occurred in the Aldan region at 03:44 local time (21:44 Moscow time). The magnitude of the next two shocks was 3.5.