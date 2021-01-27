Spain has experienced a series of earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 4. This is evidenced by data European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) on Wednesday 27 January.

The most noticeable tremors were recorded on the evening of Tuesday, January 26. Seismologists noted that one of the epicenters of the earthquakes was located 11 km from the city of Granada, writes RT…

The most powerful aftershocks were recorded late Tuesday evening in the area of ​​Culiar Vega (magnitude 4.2) and Santa Fe (4 and 4.3).

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on his page in Twitter asked residents to remain calm and to follow directions from emergency services. He expressed hope that “soon everything will return to normal.”

Mayor of Granada Luis Salvador in an interview with the TV channel TVE called the situation “alarming” but also called on to remain calm.

There was no information about the destruction and injuries, the channel notes “Star”…

More than 150 small earthquakes have been recorded in Andalusia since December 2020, writes NSN…

Earlier, on January 26, seismologists recorded two earthquakes near the Kuril Islands and on Sakhalin. The magnitude of the tremors reached 3.9.