October 27, 2022 10:20

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia launched 18 air strikes on Ukraine in the past 24 hours

past. The General Staff reported that Russian forces also launched four missile strikes. The Russian forces also launched an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on the night of Wednesday/Thursday, after they bombed the city of Zaporizhia in the south of the country. The governor of Kyiv, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that Russian forces targeted a local community in Kyiv, according to the Kyiv Independent newspaper. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries, Kuleba said. He explained that the bombing also affected neighboring areas, causing a fire, according to “Kyiv Independent”.

Source: agencies