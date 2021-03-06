A series of aftershocks hit New Zealand

New Zealand continues to experience a series of aftershocks a day after strong earthquakes led to the issuance of a tsunami warning.

Three major earthquakes struck early Friday morning off the coast of North Island and prompted authorities to carry out evacuations and issue a tsunami warning that was canceled in the afternoon after the threat of a large wave passed.

On Saturday, the local volcano watchdog recorded more than ten aftershocks of magnitude 4 in the early hours of the morning, including one measuring 6.1 and another 4.5 on the Richter scale. Most of them were classified as weak.

The US Geological Survey also recorded a series of aftershocks.

Seismologist Matt Gerstenberger said, in statements reported by Radio New Zealand, that continuing earthquakes is normal, but he warned residents and called for caution about the risk of tsunamis.

Early on Friday, three major earthquakes struck, starting with a magnitude 1.7 earthquake off the “East Cape” of New Zealand.

Shortly after, two more earthquakes measuring 4.7 and 8.1 on the Richter scale struck near the Kermadec Islands, 800 kilometers off the northeast coast of North Island.

Last February, New Zealand marked the 10th anniversary of the Great Christchurch earthquake, which left 185 people dead.