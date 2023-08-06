To mark the anniversary of the iconic 911 sports car, Weissach engineers have designed a sports car for pure driving pleasure, the 911 S/T. The exclusive anniversary model unites the strengths of the 911 GT3 with Touring Pack and the 911 GT3 RS to offer a unique experience of agility and dynamic driving. It combines the 525PS 4.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine from the 911 GT3 RS with a short-gear manual transmission. This is complemented by a lightweight construction and an undercarriage configuration optimized for the achieve maximum agility. The 911 S/T weighs just 1,380 kilograms (DIN curb weight including all fluids), making it the lightest model of the 992 generation. The optional Heritage Design Pack is inspired by the racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The model incorporates the brand experience in GT and competition vehicles. This is reflected in its agility and ease of handling, designed to get the most out of driving on winding roads. The reduction of the rotating masses, both in the engine and in the wheels and brakes, guarantees a particularly dynamic response. The S/T instantly transmits the driver’s input. Every steering movement, every slight pressure on the accelerator or brake, is applied immediately and with pinpoint precision. Unlike the 911 GT3 RS, the development of the 911 S/T has not been focused on track use, but on driving on public roads.

The name signals the new 911 S/T as a descendant of a highly performance-focused version of the first-generation 911. Starting in 1969, Porsche offered a special racing variant of the 911 S. Internally, these vehicles were called 911 ST. Modifications to the chassis, tires, engine, and bodywork significantly improved acceleration, braking, traction, and cornering grip. Large spoilers and other aerodynamic aids were not yet used on these cars.

The new 911 S/T takes the spirit of the original 911 S (ST) and transfers it to the current generation. It combines elements of the 911 GT3 RS with the bodywork of the 911 GT3 with Touring Pack and complements it with lightweight components specially developed for the 911 S/T. The result is a unique driving experience within the 911 GT range.

Lightweight construction from fins to clutch



Among other measures, the 911 S/T achieves its agility and direct handling through a lightweight design concept. The front hood, roof, front wings and doors are made of carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP). The same applies to the roll cage, the stabilizer bar on the rear axle and the reinforcement element on the rear axle. The new model is also equipped as standard with magnesium wheels, the PCCB ceramic brake system, a lithium-ion starter battery and lightweight glass. With reduced insulation, the omission of the rear axle steer and weight savings in the powertrain, the 911 S/T achieves a DIN curb weight of just 1,380 kg. This makes it 40 kg lighter than a manual 911 GT3 Touring.



Porsche engineers have developed a new lightweight clutch exclusively for the 911 S/T. In combination with a single-mass flywheel, it reduces the overall weight by 10.5 kg. This dramatically improves the responsiveness of the naturally aspirated boxer engine, which now revs with astonishing speed. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission and shorter gear ratios than in the 911 GT3, the high-revving engine in the 911 S/T offers even more immediate response. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 300 km/h.



The exhilarating driving experience is enhanced by the attractive sound environment provided by the standard lightweight sports exhaust system. The 911 S/T is the only 911 of the current generation to combine a double-wishbone front axle design with a non-steerable multi-link rear axle. The shock absorbers and control systems have a specific tuning.



The aerodynamics of the 911 S/T are also optimized for public roads rather than racetracks. The anniversary model has a Gurney flap on the extendable rear wing as standard. Standard equipment also includes lightweight 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) center-lock magnesium wheels. Meanwhile, ultra-high-performance 255/35 ZR 20 tires ensure an extraordinary level of grip at the front. At the rear, the 911 S/T is fitted with 315/30 ZR 21 tyres. CFRP bucket seats come as standard. Four-way adjustable Sports Seat Plus is available at no additional charge. The instrument cluster and clock in the Sport Chrono Pack are finished in a classic Porsche green colour.



The 911 S/T is offered with an exclusive optional Heritage Design package. The new Shoreblue metallic exterior color and the Ceramic color of the wheels are available exclusively for this elegant version. On the doors, a competition number from 0 to 99 can be applied, as well as a decorative foil on request. The Porsche Crest in the classic design of the original 911 that adorns the front end, the hub covers, the steering wheel, the headrests and the car key underline the historical roots of the 911 S/T. The interior also features a center seat trim in Classic Cognac fabric with black stripes, another homage to the brand’s heritage. Two-tone leather trim in Black/Classic Cognac, a headlining in perforated Dinamica and other elements from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur round off the ensemble. The Porsche logo and the 911 S/T model designation at the rear of the car are in gold.



Porsche Design offers exclusively for 911 S/T customers the Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T. With a titanium case, uncoated and sandblasted for weight-saving reasons, this exclusive timepiece follows the lightweight design principle of the new 911 special edition. The heart of the chronograph is the COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK caliber 01.240. and flyback function. Its rotor is in the design of the magnesium rim of the 911 S/T.

You can already place orders for the new Porsche 911 S/T, which has a final price in Spain of 349,225 euros. The Heritage Design pack costs 19,969 euros and the Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T watch costs 12,150 euros.