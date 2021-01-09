The Anne Frank School students are sick. Or at least that is the diagnosis of Hugo Ibarra, HIT, a professor with somewhat alternative pedagogical techniques who now dedicates himself to attending debates and giving TED talks. The school director turns to him when the situation in the center has definitely gotten out of hand. Unfortunately, HIT also has its own problems (alcoholism, various traumas…) and a complicated personality. His proposal is to isolate the elements contaminated (troubled students) and treat them separately from the rest.

In a year that has tested the educational system’s ability to reinvent itself, the series from La 1 HIT has invited to reconsider prime time on the training given to young people. The protagonists of this story suffer from various problems, from addictions to marginalization, bullying, apathy or egotism, and the training given in schools and institutes, says the series, is not appropriate to help them grow as people. Through this group of students and the relationship they establish with their new teacher, the series dares to show in a crude and direct way issues that affect the day-to-day life of adolescents. The combination of drama and pedagogical reflections works well in the 10 episodes of the first season (already complete and available on demand at RTVE.es), and in a few chapters the viewer becomes fond of the characters while the plot speaks of sexuality, toxic relationships, violence or politics.

A Daniel Grao in a state of grace (he started the year with the very remarkable Lost on Antena 3 and ended it with HIT in La 1) she stars with her usual solvency in this story in which the young Carmen Arrufat also shines, Lena in fiction, one of the most unpleasant characters on current television and that the actress helps to make credible. Why HIT She is not afraid of being uncomfortable, with characters with chiaroscuro or who even have attitudes that cause rejection in the viewer.

Far from the luminosity and the lighter and more eroticofestive style of other recent youth fictions, the Ganga production created by Joaquín Oristrell opts for a street aesthetic, realistic and raw, with tense moments and others more relaxed. His characters are not high class, quite the contrary. They live the streets and listen to the music that plays in the soundtrack of the series. From Vetusta Morla to Juancho Marqués passing through Dorian or Cruz Cafuné. Everything helps to create an atmosphere that invites young people to feel part of this story and for their parents and adults to approach their world with scripts that move between entertainment and social reflection to raise questions that, although sometimes solved too quickly, at least they are displayed directly.

Without having been a huge audience success, the great loyalty of its audience (it premiered before 1,546,000 viewers and said goodbye with 1,539,000, without losing followers along the way), its good delayed results and the following among the public Joven (which is not abundant on TVE) have made it worthy of a second season and confirm it as an example of the type of fiction —with its risky touch and its social and entertainment contribution— that public television should bet on.

