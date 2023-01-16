The London Metropolitan Police, popularly known as Scotland Yard, faces a serious credibility problem in the fight against sexual violence. One of its agents, David Carrick (48 years old), known among his colleagues in the force as Bastard Dave (Dave the Bastard, or the son of a bitch) due to his aggressive nature, has admitted this Monday before the Southwark court, in London, his guilt in more than 80 crimes, including 48 rapes of 12 women, over two decades. Despite the complaints and internal investigations opened against him during all this time – up to 14 of them for harassment, domestic violence and rape – the police force allowed Carrick to continue active. His case brings to the table the serious problems that Scotland Yard has to take action against the most misogynistic and problematic agents of the institution, and the way in which it has protected itself under secrecy and internal complicity during these years.

“There is no place in our police for this type of agent so far from the basic rules of behavior, that they do not deserve to wear the uniform. The security forces must eradicate these types of officers to regain the trust of citizens, which has been shattered by events as serious as this one,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said through a spokesman. “I am shocked and disgusted by all the abominable crimes committed by David Carrick,” said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on whom the Metropolitan Police ultimately depends. “Londoners will be rightly shocked to learn that this man was able to work for so long at the Met [como se conoce también al cuerpo policial londinense] and all the serious questions that arise about how he was able to abuse his position in such a horrific way must be answered immediately,” Khan said.

Escort in Parliament

Carrrick, who became part, in his last assignment, of Scotland Yard’s Diplomatic and Parliamentary Protection Command – the agents in charge of providing security to foreign deputies and dignitaries -, was suspended in July 2021, after being arrested for a first formal complaint for rape. Three months later, a new case against him ended up finally taking him to court. Until then, all of his victims had given up on pursuing the prosecution, and internal investigations had been shelved.

“We have failed and I am sorry. [Carrick] should never have been a police officer. We have not had the same lack of mercy with which we usually treat criminals when it comes to protecting our own integrity,” said the new chief of the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, on Monday. “We have failed women, and all Londoners.”

In October 2021, a woman told Hertfordshire County Police Offices that Carrick had attacked her a year earlier at a hotel in St. Albans, the Premier Inn. He grabbed her by the neck, defined himself as a “dominant son of a bitch” and did not stop insulting her. Curiously, when several agents went to the defendant’s home to make the arrest, his response at the same door was: “Again?” It was the eighth time in ten years that the police had been warned about the predatory nature of Carrick, but either because of the rejection of the victims, or because of their lack of collaboration —always according to the explanation of the police themselves—, the cases they had not moved on.

He bragged to some of his victims that he had been part of the prime minister’s escort group, accessing many of them through social media and dating apps. During the trial, held behind closed doors, his practices became known, almost cinematographic sadism. In a small pantry located in the basement of his house, he had kept several of the women imprisoned. He forced them to perform oral and anal sex, and to clean the house completely naked. He even beat one of them with a belt, and he described all of them as “whores” and “slaves” in the text messages that emerged during the investigation. He even urinated on one of the victims, and intimidated all the women with his badge and his supposed police authority, to instill real terror and force them to keep quiet.

For more than a year, the judicial investigation has been carried out in secrecy, without the media being able to access all the lurid data that became known this Monday. Carrick’s confession, however, and the admission of guilt by the Scotland Yard authorities, explain the decision taken in February of last year by Mayor Kahn, when, without giving too many explanations, he announced the sudden dismissal and dismissal from Cressida Dick, the director general of the Metropolitan Police. Her departure was then linked to a scandal at the London Charing Cross police station, where several of her agents had exchanged messages with a high sexist, racist and homophobic content among themselves. By then, the mayor had already been alerted to the seriousness of Carrick’s case.

Scotland Yard has now announced that it plans to review one by one the nearly 1,000 internal investigations carried out in the past against as many agents, from a body that makes up more than 45,000, for accusations of domestic violence or crimes against sexual freedom. “David Carrick chose for himself to be a serial sex offender, a manipulator and a sexual predator. I don’t think a man like him could be part of the police today,” Barbara Gray, the deputy commissioner of the Met and head of the Department of Professional Ethics, admitted on Monday. “There was a behavioral trend that we should have detected. Would we have made him stop being a sex offender? Probably not ”, Gray has said, that she has not come to ask for a formal apology for the alleged negligence of Scotland Yard during all these years.

“Two years ago, when we learned of the horrific murder of Sarah Everard [la ejecutiva de 33 años secuestrada por la noche en plena calle por un policía que la violó, asesinó y descuartizó en Londres, en marzo de 2021], the Conservative government promised that reforms would be undertaken to improve the process of selecting and checking the background of the agents”, said the Interior spokeswoman for the Labor opposition, Yvette Cooper. “Police failed to suspend Carrick while the rape allegations were investigated, and even allowed her to retrieve his license to carry a gun. All of us who demand change are deeply disappointed today,” added Cooper.

The sentence against Carrick will be known on February 6.

