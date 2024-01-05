LONDON. Nicholas Alahverdian, 37, the suspected American rapist who had tried to hide in Scotland under a false identity, has been extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Scottish Police at the end of a long legal case. The man is accused in the States of various episodes of sexual violence. But he had managed to find refuge in Scotland, where for about a year he had eclipsed himself by passing himself off as “an Irish orphan” named Arthur Knight, previously having also used the pseudonym Nicholas Rossi.

All false, according to what was ascertained by the investigators, who were able to define his identity also and above all through the singular design of his tattoos: identical to those described by the US authorities in the identikit of Rossi included in the ad hoc file entrusted to the 'Interpol. The wanted man had carried out a long legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States which ended last August when his last appeal was rejected.

During the various hearings, the details of his bizarre story emerged, such as the fact that he managed to escape from the United States in 2021 by faking his own death, only to be arrested in Glasgow, following police investigations initiated after hospitalization for Covid.