French serial killer Charles Sobrage confirmed today, Friday, after his release from a prison in Nepal and his deportation to his country, that he is “innocent”.
He considered that his conviction was based on “falsified documents”, although his name was linked to about 20 murders in Asia during the seventies of the last century.
In an interview on the plane taking him to France, Sobhraj, 78, said, “I’m fine. I have a lot of things to do. I have to sue many people, including people in Nepal.” When asked if calling him a thug was wrong, he replied, “Yes, yes.”
He added, “When I entered prison, I had done nothing (…). I am innocent of all these cases, and all the accusations were based on forged documents.”
He pointed out that “the judge issued his ruling without questioning any witness (…) and not even allowing the accused to present his arguments.”
The plane, bringing Sobraj to Paris, is expected to arrive on Saturday morning.
The Supreme Court of Nepal, which issued an order to release Subraj on Wednesday, indicated that the convict needed an open-heart surgery, explaining that the decision to release him was taken pursuant to a Nepali law that allows the release of bedridden prisoners if they have served three-quarters of their sentences.
The court ordered Sobraj, who has been imprisoned in Nepal since 2003, to be deported “within 15 days” to France.
After his release, his lawyer, Gopal Chiwakutty Chintan, said, “The Nepalese government wants to return him to France as soon as possible, and Sobhraj wants that too,” explaining that “the French embassy brought him his passport.”
As for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it made it clear before announcing his transfer to Paris that France would receive him in the event of his deportation.
Sobhraj had an unstable childhood and was imprisoned several times in France for minor crimes. He began traveling to different countries in the early seventies of the last century until he settled in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
Sobhraj befriended his victims before drugging, robbing and killing them.
His first crime dates back to 1975, when the body of an American youth was found on a beach in Pattaya.
The name of Charles Soubrague is associated with about twenty murders. His victims were strangled, beaten, and burned, and he often used male passports to travel to his next destinations.
Sobraj was called the “snake” for his ability to impersonate several people to escape from the hands of the judiciary.
The BBC produced a work based on his life, titled “The Serpent”.
He was arrested for the first time in 1976 following the murder of a French tourist in a hotel and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
