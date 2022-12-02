Hundreds of people from the University of Idaho gathered Wednesday night at the local stadium to remember Kaylee Goncalvez, Madison Morgen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, four students who were stabbed to death in their sleep on November 13. Two weeks later, the case has become the biggest headache for the authorities in the United States. There are no detainees or suspects in this multiple homicide. Investigators have asked for patience. They have collected hundreds of evidence, but there is no certainty in the small and quiet town of Moscow, where the crimes were committed.

Attendees at the vigil, held in Boise, mourned for the victims, local youths in their 20s and 21s who had known each other for years. Only Chapin, who was a triplet and Xana’s boyfriend, had come from the neighboring State of Washington with his brothers to study Tourism. Throughout the state, small gatherings were called to remember the deceased. The schools turned on the lights of their soccer fields as a tribute. Affected families asked Idahoans to leave their porch lights on. “The only cure for pain is love, it’s the only thing that’s going to cure us,” Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, said during the ceremony.

Kaylee and Madison were inseparable friends for years. “They went to high school together, started looking for college together, and that’s how they got here. They were roommates. And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed,” Steve said tearfully of the tragic fate of his 21-year-old daughter.

The four victims shared a rented house near the campus in Moscow, a quiet university and farming community filled with fields of wheat and beans. With a population of 26,000 people (10,000 are students), its first department store was inaugurated in 2021. The tragedy has broken the peace of this town, which has not registered a homicide for seven years.

Local police guard the house where the four bodies were found on November 14. Ted S. Warren (AP)

The mayor, Art Bettge, ruled out days after the crime that a serial killer was loose in the town. He said that there was “no perceived danger” for the rest of the population and asked the local and national press to wait for the findings. Given the stagnation of the investigations, the politician had to back down and asked the community to be alert. There have been no major advances after two weeks of investigations.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The authorities responded to an emergency call on November 14 that alerted of an unconscious individual inside the house. When they arrived at the scene they found four bodies. The county coroner soon ruled out that it was a homicide committed by one of the youths, who later committed suicide with a knife.

The coroner assures that the homicides were carried out between three and four in the morning of November 13. Two other boys, who were roommates of the victims, who slept in the basement, had arrived at the residence at one in the morning. They claim that they were asleep and did not hear anything strange when the murders were committed. The police do not consider these two survivors suspects.

The police have not been able to name any subject of interest, the term with which they indicate to the population that they are on the trail of a suspect. They have also not been able to find the murder weapon, which is believed to be a small knife, like those used in hunting or other outdoor activities.

The mystery has been increasing. This has forced Idaho Governor Brad Little to allocate $1 million of state earmarked emergency funds to fund the investigation. The FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has assigned 44 agents to the case, more than half of whom are in Moscow, dotting university life with the blue color of federal windbreakers. These are not the only ones involved in the investigations, the State Police have put another 20 uniformed officers to follow the clues.

The university, which specializes mainly in engineering and agriculture, has asked its professors to allow students who request to connect remotely. University authorities admit that part of the student population has not returned to campus after the Thanksgiving break because they do not feel safe. To reassure those who have returned, surveillance has been reinforced in the dormitories and escorts have been created to accompany the young people to the homes within the complex. A murderer is still on the loose in peaceful Moscow.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.