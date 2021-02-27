Francisco Rodríguez Sánchez, 43, a native of Cádiz, has not been able to overcome the disease, for which he remained hospitalized in Las Palmas since January 9 The ‘Hespérides’ in a file photo. / MARCIAL GUILLÉN / EFE

First Sergeant of the Navy Francisco Rodríguez Sánchez has died coronavirus victim at the Doctor Negrín University Hospital in Las Palmas, where he had been admitted since last January 9 after having contracted Covid-19 aboard the ‘Hespérides’.

This sergeant’s was one of the cases of the coronavirus outbreak that was detected in the Oceanographic Research Vessel (BIO) ‘Hespérides’ when it was in transit from Cartagena to Punta Arenas, in Chile, to participate in the Oceanographic Campaign. Francisco Rodríguez Sánchez was the only crew member of the ship, who already completed his return to Cartagena after canceling his mission, who remained hospitalized after his clinical situation worsened on January 13, having to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Canarian hospital, where the ‘Hespérides’ had to be diverted after the outbreak was detected.

The vessel, along with its entire crew, had left Cartagena on December 30, where it returned just a month later after the trip was canceled as the Ministry of Defense considered that its participation in the Oceanographic Campaign would not be efficient after the setback suffered on board.

The deceased sergeant was a native of Cádiz and was 43 years old. In the next few days a funeral will be held in Cartagena in his memory, although at the moment more details about it are unknown.