Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The two Serbian coaches, Marko Nikolic (Shabab Al-Ahly), and Milos (Al-Wasl), will meet face to face for the first time in the “ADNOC Professional League” tomorrow, “Sunday”, after the two teams’ matches in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, in which the “Emperor” tipped the balance.

Although the two coaches come from Serbia, they are meeting together for the first time in the league championships ever, and circumstances were such that it would be on Emirates soil, knowing that the race between them for the top of the standings comes at a time when the “Serbian School” is seeking to crown one of its children champion of the “Serbian School.” Our League” for the first time, as no Serbian coach has ever won the title until now.

Al-Ahly youth coach Marko Nikolic tried to energize his players, and said, “I am proud of what the players presented during the last period, because they fought in difficult circumstances, including fatigue and injuries.”

He added, “We are facing a strong and organized team, and we are giving everything we have to get the desired result. In every match, we play together, and we give everything we have in order to score more points.”

For his part, Al-Wasl coach Milos confirmed that the “derby” is always full of excitement and competition, but it remains a three-point match that will not decide the title, in an attempt to reduce the pressure on his team. He said, “We achieved two wins over Shabab Al-Ahly this season, and we must We must exert double effort if we want a third victory.”