The film tells the story of a retired adult film star who falls into a storm of depravity, violence and drugs that leaves her in an abyss of madness.

“a serbian film” is one of those inevitable titles in the rankings of disturbing films. Much has been said about its content high in violence and explicit to nausea since its release in 2013, but there is always a new victim every time someone sees it for the first time time.

The Serbian production, directed by Srdjan Spasojevic, introduced us to Milo, a retired porn star who lives with his family, although he begins to experience financial difficulties. One day he has a date with an old film partner, who offers him a job in a new experimental porn film. Not knowing exactly what he’s going to shoot, he ends up plunged into a storm of depravity, violence and drugs that leaves him in an abyss of madness.

What did the critics say about “A serbian film”?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “A Serbian Film” earned a 47% approval from critics who judged, “A film whose visuals are so gruesome as to scar you for life…or roll your eyes for 100 minutes.” “. However, no one questioned its ability to create nightmares on its premiere day.

newspaper the country : “A sovereign stupidity (…), cheap and dandy rhetoric, which tries to justify the nonsense of a cheap filmmaker by injecting an endless trail of chatter into the plot”.

: “A sovereign stupidity (…), cheap and dandy rhetoric, which tries to justify the nonsense of a cheap filmmaker by injecting an endless trail of chatter into the plot”. austin chronicle : “Everything you’ve heard about her is true (…). She is unforgettably disturbing and disturbingly unforgettable.”

: “Everything you’ve heard about her is true (…). She is unforgettably disturbing and disturbingly unforgettable.” Empire : “If you’re looking for controversy, it’s a must-watch: interesting, relevant, and worthy of a heated discussion after the drinks you’re going to need after watching it.”

: “If you’re looking for controversy, it’s a must-watch: interesting, relevant, and worthy of a heated discussion after the drinks you’re going to need after watching it.” The New York Times : “As often happens with this type of cinema, its horror is creative and challenges the viewer to find more serious meanings.”

: “As often happens with this type of cinema, its horror is creative and challenges the viewer to find more serious meanings.” Guardian: “A misinterpreted horror-porn nightmare, aspiring to be a satire of the dark heart of modern Serbia.”

The tape is directed by Srdjan Spasojevic. Photo: Contra Film

prohibited and penalized

After its premiere in Spain, the Sitges Festival called for the rejection and condemnation of this type of production while the Catholic Confederation of Student Parent Associations (Concapa) demanded the withdrawal of the film from the Fantastic and Horror Film Week of Saint Sebastian. Likewise, the Ministry of Culture was asked to be excluded from the national commercial circuit.