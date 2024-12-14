

Nobody wanted the moment to come, but it finally happened. Jesús Navas stepped foot on the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán pitch for the last time this Saturday as a Sevilla footballer. The palatial player will hang up his boots when the month of December ends and, after starting against Celta, he ended up leaving the pitch early, giving García Pimienta the opportunity to receive the affection of the Sevilla fans.

It happened in the 70th minute of the game when he was finally replaced by Idumbo. Jesús Navas was applauded by those present at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and his teammates on the pitch came to hug him with permission from Gil Manzano, who understood the historic situation that existed before him. Iago Aspas, captain of Celta, also gave a heartfelt hug to the Spanish football legend who, through tears, thanked him for so much affection and, before going to the bench, kissed the grass of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The Sevilla fans already before the clash showed a typhoon in the Gol Norte stands in which they could read ‘The Pride of Nervión’ and Jesús Navas could be seen next to a large club shield. The eight titles that the footballer has won with the Sevilla shirt were waiting for him in the central circle.