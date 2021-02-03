Real Murcia is a cursed club, with no luck. He saw the light again in recent months, but he is back on the ropes, in an extreme situation. When he seemed free of threats, he peers back over the precipice. And just when the economic management of the current directive seemed to remove him from the ostracism of a lacerating five years, a sentence of the Provincial Court arrives that has shaken its foundations and puts Murcia in a labyrinth of difficult exit. That’s where Mauricio García de la Vega has taken him, whose silhouette was beginning to blur in the fans’ retina. But no. Because the alleged Mexican investor has made a strong comeback and has once again placed himself at the forefront of the race for ownership of the centennial entity. Now that nobody expected it.

And it is that the war open since 2018 between De la Vega and the Tornel group took an unexpected turn yesterday with this 45-page missile that maintains that the Mexican is the owner of 84% of the entity’s shares. A blow that leaves Murcia full of doubts and again in the eye of the hurricane. For many Murcianistas, their club is once again mortally wounded, as in 1992 and 2014, when it was administratively demoted by Javier Tebas’s employer.

The current board of directors, who took the reins of the entity in November 2018 when Real Murcia died, decided to be brave. He bet all or nothing on a capital increase – approved by Gálvez – which made Tornel the maximum shareholder, even though he knew he was taking risks. But it was the only way out. The Murcian notary, before anyone else, put 200,000 euros on the table and stirred up a movement that raised 1.3 million. It was the first step towards salvation. Few trusted that there was life. But the truth is that there was.

Everything that has happened in the entity since September 4, 2018 is not valid, including two capital increases



Later, Tornel and its collaborators generated more resources, paid insolvency creditors, attracted new advertisers and launched a second capital increase that generated another 1.6 million. In these two years they have given the club an unimaginable viability at the end of 2018, they have fixed its image and, above all, its reputation. They have converted Murcia into a humble club, but sensible and compliant even with public administrations, something that has not happened since 2008. But it is true that there was a pending issue to resolve. And that yesterday exploded in their hands.

Wrong premise



De la Vega has not given up and the Hearing has given him the reason: the Board of September 4, 2018 that approved a capital increase, which forever changed the life of the club, should never have been held without the Mexican, since he it held 84% of the share capital, despite not being registered in the membership book. It is, basically, what this ruling says: that García de la Vega legally bought his shareholding package from Raúl Moro in March 2017, no matter how much the Extremaduran regretted later. In this way, although Tornel’s group pushed forward, Murcia was already owned by De la Vega.

The fourth section of the Hearing annuls the judgment of the Mercantile that validated the extension that elevated Tornel



According to the court magistrates, everything that happened after the aforementioned September 4, 2018 is illegal, since before that date both Moro and Gálvez had to recognize De la Vega as the owner. Neither did Tornel. Now, De la Vega has the advantage that the law gives him, but Tornel and his people are supported by his management.