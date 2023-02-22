They don’t know it, but polls always come and go. Florestan.

The members of the jury in the case garcia moon They arrived before eight in the morning at the building of the New York Federal Court, and who would later announce his decision, distributed twelve sheets where they established the five crimes that the prosecution accused him of and he read each one aloud so that they answered him, also aloud, if guilty or innocent and when singing each one of them They marked their decision in the box that said, in this case, guilty.

This is how they went through each of the five crimes to which they responded aloud and when unanimity was given in each of them, they asked the bailiff to notify the Judge Brian Coganthat they had reached a resolution, for which he advised that the session would be resumed to know the verdict and the prosecutor and the defense took their places, the latter accompanying the accused.

The judge gave the floor to jury and the same person who organized the closed-door sessions stood up, took out a sheet of paper and, amid the tension of those present in the room and the journalists in the adjoining room via a monitor, began to read in English:

1. Continuous, culpable involvement in a criminal enterprise; conspiracy for the international distribution of cocaine, guilty: Conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, guilty; conspiracy to import cocaine, guilty; make a false statement to the Department of Homeland Security, guilty.

Of the five charges presented by the prosecutor against García Luna, all five were found guilty by the jury.

The prosecutor’s table held in silence its triumphthat of the defense in the frustration and sadness his defeat. The former federal security secretary, with barely a tight expression on his face.

The judge thanked the members for their work and authorized them to leave, the bailiffs handcuffed the garcia moonthey transferred it to Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, and Cogan summoned to session at 11 in the morning of the next June 27, to announce their sentencesin the last session of this trial.

This is how the criminal process against the highest official of a Mexican government was closed in a United States court where besides him, The Mexican justice system, its governments and the country were judged, everything.

Let’s see what’s next here.

remnants

1. WINNER.- To whom this verdict fit like a glove went to Lopez Obrador that he always maintained his guilt;

2. LINK.- The first one who told him was Marcelo Ebrard, who was in charge of monitoring this case, with daily updates; and

3. CUT.- the minister Alberto Perez Dayan admitted for processing the actions of unconstitutionality of the Plan B of the electoral reform presidential, approved by the deputies.

