Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the Russian Duma (House of Representatives), warned on Saturday of the outbreak of World War III.

Volodin raised the possibility of this danger occurring on the 80th anniversary of the end of the siege of Leningrad during World War II.

“Fascist ideology has become the norm for the leadership of NATO countries,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He accused Western governments of “supporting a genocidal policy in Ukraine.”

“This is a dangerous path that could lead to a new world war,” Volodin said.

Prominent Russian officials have previously warned of the possibility of the outbreak of a Third World War as a result of the current Ukrainian crisis that broke out in February 2022.