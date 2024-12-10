The Secretary General of Land Transport, Marta Serrano, dependent on the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility directed by Óscar Puente, blamed cartoon series such as ‘Peppa Pig’ or ‘Paw Patrol’‘ of perpetuating gender stereotypes that prevent the presence of women in sectors such as road maintenance.

This is how Serrano, who is a Roads, Canals and Ports engineer, expressed herself in a conference on ‘The role of women in the conservation of the road network‘ organized by Executive Forum, where she defended the importance of policies to promote equal opportunities and combat gender stereotypes.

“It is a social and cultural challenge,” added the general secretary, who criticized that in series such as ‘Peppa Pig’ or ‘Paw Patrol’ “All the workers are giant and very muscular gentlemen.». For this reason, according to Serrano, even her daughter does not consider that women can be in sectors such as the highway “no matter how much she sees me working on the other side,” which means that when they are eight or ten years old and reach Secondary school they don’t think about that type of work.

“We are still far from reaching parity,” denounced Serrano, who placed the female presence at around 11% in the conservation sector and below 10% in the world of road transport.









“We are falling behind”

In fact, he also pointed out that in the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility itself “we are falling behind” since the presence of women is 40% compared to 54% in the rest of the General State Administration (AGE). Consequently, he warned that these sectors may end up having problems obtaining personnel, which is why he asked to “focus on attracting young women.”

Finally, he announced that the ministry plans to present in January the guide to improve the gender perspective in sectors linked to transportation, something that he wanted to have done in November but postponed due to DANA.