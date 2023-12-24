Russia has destroyed Ukraine's military industry and is constantly forcing Kyiv to change its requests to the West with new weapons. An anonymous senior officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in an interview with a British newspaper on December 24 The Independent.

“Russia managed to paralyze the industry of Kyiv, <...>, depriving Ukraine of the opportunity to produce the necessary equipment at home,” the newspaper reports, citing the words of the officer.

As a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted, at the moment Ukraine is completely dependent on supplies from the United States, Great Britain, the European Union and South Korea.

In addition, according to him, the use of ever new weapons and tactics by the Russian Armed Forces forces Kyiv to constantly adapt its requests to the West regarding military supplies. A senior officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces now need more missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) than expected.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine was competing with other states for the right to receive ammunition from Western manufacturers.

On December 21, the general director of the Ukrainian Armored Vehicles weapons company, Vladislav Belbas, said that he plans to launch production of Spanish-Austrian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) ASCOD in Ukraine.

On December 20, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition and drones in the special operation zone. Former President of the country Petro Poroshenko noted that there was a shortage of such weapons, while there were “tens of thousands” of them in special warehouses. Poroshenko called the current situation a crime “that needs to be punished for.”

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk noted on December 15 that Ukraine in 2024 may begin to experience a serious shortage of weapons due to a reduction in supplies from Europe and the United States, since they have already largely exhausted their reserves and cannot quickly increase production.

On December 13, The New York Times pointed out that the West lacks weapons to counter-offensive Kyiv. The publication notes that Kyiv is facing pressure due to its dependence on the West for weapons and financing, while Russia is increasing its domestic production of ammunition and weapons.

On December 7, the Pentagon provided Kyiv with data that could allow it to begin local production of some samples of FrankenSAM hybrid air defense systems. The White House emphasized that the parallel production of these systems in Ukraine and the United States will allow Kyiv to make a significant contribution to maintaining its air defense systems.

On December 2, it became known that the German defense concern Rheinmetall intends to launch production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in 2024.

Prior to this, on November 24, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced that the state defense group Ukroboronprom and the German Rheinmetall had created a joint venture that carries out maintenance and repair of equipment supplied by Kyiv’s partners. He clarified that the company was registered on October 18.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.