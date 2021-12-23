And businessman Brent Peichor published advice obtained from a business card that belonged to John Brandon, the former director of international sales at Apple, laying out the “laws of success” that every employee must follow.

The first point mentioned in Brandon’s card, is “non-attachment”, where he advises not to hold on to the past, but to pay more attention to the future.

Brandon advises “always tell the truth,” writing in his rules: “Always tell the truth. We as managers want to hear the bad news as quickly as possible.”

In the third tip published by NDTV, Brandon emphasized integrity: “Highest integrity is expected of you. When you’re in doubt, ask to maintain integrity.”

On the point of humility at work, Brandon wrote the phrase “everyone cleans the floor,” referring to the work being inclusive.

Brandon stressed that the person should be “professional” in his approach, in his speech, and in his follow-up to issues and projects.

Brandon, Apple’s head of global sales for 40 years, insisted on listening carefully to customers: “Listen to the customer, they often understand what they want.”

The Apple official emphasized that the employee should focus on relationships with partners, which are mutually beneficial.

He pointed out that team spirit is important, and that everyone should take care of each other and support each other, so sharing information is essential.

Brandon used the term “don’t take yourself seriously”, and it means that you should not be hard on yourself, and don’t dwell on situations and mistakes you make, but always take it in a sporting spirit.

The final tip is to “enjoy,” and Brandon writes that it’s all “not worth it” if one doesn’t enjoy their work.