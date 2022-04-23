The official Iranian news agency reported that Brigadier General Hossein al-Masi, commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Sistan and Baluchestan province, was unharmed after the attack, and that the attackers were arrested.

The agency said that Mahmoud Absalan, the bodyguard who was killed in the attack, which took place near a checkpoint in Zahedan, the provincial capital, is the son of a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards in the region.

The province of Sistan and Baluchestan, close to the Pakistani and Afghan borders, suffers from the turmoil of drug-trafficking gangs, as well as opponents who oppose the authorities in the country.