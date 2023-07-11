Shaaban Bilal (Khartoum, Addis Ababa)

The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union, Ambassador Bankoli Adeoye, affirmed the Union’s commitment to cooperate with regional and international partners to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Sudan, pointing to the launch of a clear initiative to end the crisis. This came while the Quartet of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) affirmed that the solution Military action cannot be a way out of the crisis, and the initiative of the countries participating in the mediation aims to support the ceasefire and reach a political solution.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Ambassador Bankoli Adewi stressed the African Union’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to the crisis in Sudan, as it seeks to reduce escalation, coordinate between the concerned parties to cease fire, strengthen humanitarian corridors and return to peaceful dialogue.

Ambassador Adeoye said, “Sudan is a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, which has become the African Union; Therefore, we are very concerned, and the Peace and Security Council of the Union at the level of heads of state has adopted a road map for resolving the conflict in Sudan, which includes 6 pillars, and it is very crucial to establish a coordination mechanism that brings together international actors and the role of regional partners, and affirms a permanent, unconditional and immediate ceasefire ».

The African official called on both sides of the crisis to stop fighting for the sake of civilians, especially women and children.

The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union stressed the need for a political transition that will lead to a constitutional and democratic system, considering that all this will only be possible through a cease-fire, and work with all partners to ensure that the calm is respected.

Ambassador Bankoli Adewi concluded his remarks by saying, “The message of the African Union is clear regarding the crisis in Sudan, which is the need for the parties to the conflict to stop fighting because it is in no one’s interest to continue, and that silencing the gun is the highest priority of the African Union.” Meanwhile, the Quartet of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, stressed that a military solution cannot be a way out of the crisis that has been going on in Sudan since last April.

This came in a closing statement of the meeting held by the committee in the presence of heads and representatives of international organizations, including the United Nations, in addition to Youssef Ezzat, a representative of the Rapid Support Forces, yesterday.

The statement was issued, the contents of which were read by Kenyan President William Ruto, despite the Sudanese Armed Forces announcing its boycott of the meeting, and the withdrawal of the Sudanese government delegation present in Addis Ababa, after submitting a request to change Kenya’s presidency of the IGAD committee.

The statement focused on the need for the parties to the crisis in Sudan to commit to declaring an unconditional cease-fire, and agreeing to establish a humanitarian zone to facilitate the entry of aid.

He stressed that “there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan.” The statement called for a direct meeting between the leaders of the warring parties aimed at ending the violence immediately and signing an unconditional and indefinite agreement.

He acknowledged the continued efforts of the United Nations and key regional and international partners, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, to achieve peace in Sudan.

In the context, the statement conveyed the concern of the participants in the meeting about the impact of the ongoing crisis, and also highlighted the risks of escalation of the conflict and the repeated violations of the various ceasefire agreements, as well as the spread of violence outside Khartoum, to other parts of Sudan, including Darfur and Kordofan.

The statement called on Sudan’s neighboring countries to intensify efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and take the necessary measures to facilitate and lift any logistical barriers to the delivery of humanitarian aid, including visa and customs requirements.

The final statement of IGAD spoke of the expected meeting on Sudan, which Egypt will host on July 13. The Kenyan president headed the IGAD Quartet delegation to the Addis Ababa talks, aimed at reaching an agreement that guarantees the cessation of hostilities in Sudan, facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid, and taking concrete steps to support a peaceful transition.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, and the Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Benjamin Paul Mel, participated in the talks.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the European Union, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The IGAD is a sub-regional African governmental organization founded in 1969. It is headquartered in Jyoti, and also includes: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan.