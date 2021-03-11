While the sixth consecutive day of marches was celebrated in Formosa, in the Senate there was a counterpoint between Norma Durango and Luis Naidenoff for the women detained by the Gildo Insfrán government in the midst of the protests in that province.

It all started when the senator Norma Durango, from the Frente de Todos por La Pampa, greeted her female colleagues from the campus on Women’s Day and said that women “do everything and we have taken care of everything in this pandemic.”

“Greetings, Madam President, Greetings, Senators. I have not wished you a happy day on Monday, it was not a day of celebration and it will not be as long as they continue to kill and persecute us,” Durango started, adding: “Like our vice president and president (Cristina Kirchner) of our body, persecuted in large part also for being a woman. For his intelligence, for defending the people and for governing. “

He also assured that Justice “has more than shown us not to have a gender perspective.” “With many murdered, with many femicides. We have had more femicides than days in the year,” estimated Durango, who continued with his intervention.

A few minutes later, Luis Naidenoff, senator for Formosa of the UCR, answered Durango in his speech by telling how people live in his province during the pandemic.

“On March 5, that black day for the people of Formosa, where parents marched with their children, young people demanding education, grandmothers and mothers claiming to be able to see their children and grandchildren, because a year ago they have been prevented from seeing because they cannot have freedom to move, the response of the police by order of the economic power was tear gas, sticks and rubber bullets“, argument.

“I listened to Senator Durango remember the feat and value women in a pandemic. I would like the Women’s Bank (of the Senate), since it is transversal, to be present in Formosa. Because the main victims of the Formosan government’s repression were women, “the legislator continued.

Finally, he said that “it was the women who defended their children and have put a brake on the clandestine centers that are centers of deprivation of liberty. No one has said anything. It was a shame what happened and the silence. That is why I hope that if the Banking is transversal it will be present in Formosa, “he reiterated.

