The national senator Gerardo Antenor Montenegro is being investigated by the Financial Information Unit and Procelac, accused of leading from the shadows a network of cooperatives that received $ 72 million from the government of Santiago del Estero, province that he represents in the upper house.

Montenegro, 60 years old and He assumed his role for the PJ in 2013, and revalidated that position in 2019, for another six years, and integrates the block of the Frente de Todos that controls Kirchnerism. He has a long history in Santiago del Estero as union leader, being the head of the provincial branch of UPCN since 1998. In addition, ands the president of the Quimsa club, of successful sporting present in national and South American basketball.

As investigated by the UIF and Procelac, Montenegro leads this group of cooperatives, from which it extracted 95% of the cash funds from banks. One of the cooperatives is called Solidaridad, and according to the Infobae portal, he has a close relationship with his wife, María Teresa Sciolla, and with one of her children, Javier Sciolla.

The maneuver would also add to several members of the cooperative, who are currently listed as employees in the National Senate, assisting him, while others did so in Santiago del Estero or in UPCN, the union that he leads in that province.

In the case of his wife, as revealed by UIF and Procelac, he had visited the Casino de Buenos Aires 74 times in the last six years, achieving more than $ 8 million in profits. The investigation seeks to know if his visits to the Casino were part of a scheme to launder money.

Sciolla has also been an employee of the upper house, since 2014. shortly after her partner took office as senator. From the Solidaridad cooperative, with which it is related, it would have managed a loan to an LLC called JMSC, of which she and her son are the owners.

That firm acquired, according to the FIU, a Jeep Renegade Sport 1.8 pickup in 2017, and two years later a BMW 503 221i Cabrio, vehicles that were authorized to drive by Sciolla’s son, or by Montenegro himself, in the second case. The senator did not include those assets in his latest affidavit, which in 2019 returned a net worth of just over $ 13.8 million.

In the last hours, Montenegro denied anthe local newspaper El Liberal be involved in a “money laundering case or any legal case”, and maintained that “I never had knowledge of it and I did not receive any notification about it.” The complaint against him for alleged money laundering fell on the 2nd Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Santiago del Estero, in charge of Cecilia Indiana Garzón, linked to Kirchnerism and of frequent dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Justice, Martín Soria.