In the Senate the modifications in the Income Tax and the Monotax were debated this Thursday and in full session Senator K Beatriz Mirkin He confessed that he does not understand the law that is about to vote.

The legislator from the Frente de Todos began her presentation by clarifying, just in case: “I find it very difficult to address this topic because it is not my specialty. “

“Tax issues are extremely difficult. I tried today fully understand the Profit law that governs us to this day and, obviously, I need a course of about five years to understand it. Or maybe another mandate“, he shot without any shame.

The profit modification project was presented in the Chamber of Deputies by Sergio Massa, on February 8 last.

She was treated in an unprecedented session on Saturday and obtained the half sanction already on Sunday, March 28. Now it is in the Senate.

Mirkin said that could read it this wednesday.

Beatriz Mirkin, senator of the Frente de Todos for Tucumán, in virtual session. Photo capture.

The senator for Tucumán then came to a relevant conclusion: that what she does understand is the differences between what is in force and the new project. “It is extraordinary difference for this project to what existed now, “he analyzed, although he did not delve into what they were.

Self-criticism, he also confessed that he came to the session “uneasy so it was my turn to speak. “

The changes

In the case of Earnings, the project establishes that it will be the workers who earn between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000 gross per month who must pay the tax.

Until now, those who paid the tribute were single dependent employees without children, with an average net monthly salary of $ 74,810 and those married with two minor children who earn from $ 98,963.

Likewise, the update of the apartment to be exempt from Gains will fit by the ripte (average salary variation prepared by the Secretary of Social Security).

The Senate will also discuss changes in the Monotax regime. Mirkin did not clarify his knowledge in this matter.

DS