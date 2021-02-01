The senator from Tucumán Silvia Elías de Pérez, from Juntos por el Cambio, reported that they used his name and home address to collect the Family Emergency Income (IFE), the program that the national government implemented for people who lost their income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Outraged, the senator spoke of a maneuver to “muddy” his image and assured that he will go to court.

“They used my name and surname and altered my personal data (the DNI differs only in one number) to collect an IFE. It is not only a scam to the national State. It is a clear maneuver to get muddy. I demand that Justice investigate this fact, “he posted on his Twitter account.

As explained in dialogue with the newspaper The Gazette, the fraudulent maneuver took place at the Banco Macro branch of Juan Bautista Alberdi, where the card for the payment of the IFE issued in the name of Silvia Beatriz Elías arrived.

They used my first and last name and altered my personal data (the ID differs only in one number) to collect an IFE. It is not just a scam against the national state. It is a clear maneuver to get muddy. I demand that Justice investigate this fact.https://t.co/gHHwIgxlXS – Silvia Elías de Pérez (@SilviaEdePerez) January 31, 2021

For the legislator, there was complicity of an official to specify the scam. “The Anses is the one who grants this benefit and has all the data registered. It cannot have been given all these false data, with dates of birth and ID numbers forged,” he insisted.

While filing the complaint for these hours in the Federal Justice and preparing a presentation in the Upper House of the Nation, the radical leader pointed directly to the head of the Anses, Fernanda raverta, by the leakage of your data.

“The Senate authorities must intervene: this attack on one of its members cannot be endorsed. The head of the Anses must explain how these maneuvers could take place in her office,” he concluded.

