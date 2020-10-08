Jean-François Longeot (UDI) was “really not well” as of Friday October 2, but returned to the Senate the following Monday and was not tested until Wednesday.

UDI senator from Doubs, Jean-François Longeot, tested positive Wednesday October 7 for Covid-19, reports France Blue Besançon. The senator, who felt the symptoms from the weekend, however returned to work in the Senate on Monday, even before being tested.

The senator declares to have felt symptoms from the weekend: “It started on Friday and I was really not well on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I thought I had the flu and I had back pain.”. On Monday, when he returned to the Senate, he finally passed a test, the result of which came back positive on Wednesday. “I immediately informed the people with whom I had lunch on Wednesday that I was positive”, he explains to France Bleu Besançon.

The elected official admits not knowing how he was infected but says that his wife and daughter are also sick: “Who got it hit first? Who passed it on to whom? Was it my teaching wife who caught it at school or me, or our daughter? We tried to piece together the thread of the last few days, but we do not find “, says the senator.

The parliamentarian must now observe a weeklong confinement and be tested again. He explains that he no longer suffers from any symptoms: “I’m in great shape”, he rejoices.