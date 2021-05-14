Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police Academy organized a remote scientific seminar entitled “New amendments to commercial legislation in the United Arab Emirates”, moderated by Colonel Dr. Faisal Al-Banna, Acting Dean of the Academy. The scientific symposium comes within the program of a series of scientific seminars held by the Academy with the aim of activating its societal role And spreading specialized knowledge among students, scholars, researchers, jurists, and the public of intellectuals.

The symposium included three scientific axes, Dr. Emad Abdel-Rahim dealt with in the first axis the new amendments to the Commercial Companies Law No. (2) of 2015 and their impact on foreign investment, while Ahmed Al-Hajri discussed in the second axis the new amendments to the Consumer Protection Law, and Dr. Murad Al-Mawajdeh addressed In the third axis, the newly introduced amendments to the Commercial Transactions Law No. (18) of 1993.