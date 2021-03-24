Administrators and teachers in public and private schools in Sharjah and Fujairah confirmed the continuing phenomenon of students ’absence during the last week of each semester, noting that the“ remote ”education system did not change this negative habit, attributing the reason to the students’ lack of a sense of responsibility and the support of students for their children’s decisions. Without binding or controlling them.

And they demanded the establishment of strict procedures that oblige students to attend to solve the problem of collective absence from its roots, noting that the student now decides the absence at the end of each semester because there is no real accountability towards him.

While the students’ families emphasized that the reason for their children’s absence is due to the end of the curriculum and the teachers ’focus on activities and reviews, noting that the lessons usually do not have the seriousness of the term.

In detail, the administrations of private schools in Sharjah stated that they have set up several systematic study programs to prevent students from attending the classes offered remotely in the current period, which include reviewing and completing the curriculum, by instructing teachers to end the curriculum with the last school day, and to give Reviews of important lessons, which may include exam questions.

She indicated that she communicated with parents in a variety of ways and channels, including sending messages informing them of the importance of their children attending classes in the morning so that they could obtain good grades, avoiding absence so that they would not be exposed to a lack of academic and achievement degrees, and applying the school behavior regulation, which was circulated by the Sharjah Special Education Authority.

The school administrations held students with the responsibility of their children being absent from attending classes remotely prior to the start of the vacation between the second and third semesters, confirming that some of them were negligent towards the interest of their children and their future, noting that they communicate with the parents of the absent students every morning to clarify the importance of obliging their children to attend and not be absent from classes Remotely, with a clear and detailed explanation of all the negative effects that the absence of their children may have on their future and the punitive measures that will be taken against those absent without an excuse, which is not to explain the lessons they missed during their absence, and not accept their objection to the exam questions, as it may It is among the reviews of the curriculum that the student did not attend.

In turn, administrators and teachers in private schools in Sharjah, who preferred not to mention their names, confirmed that their schools addressed students’ families and urged them to the importance of their children attending classes after monitoring the absence of students at a rate of more than 60%, and their lack of commitment to attend classes remotely, which made the school take the necessary measures and apply a regulation Student behavior regarding absent students without an excuse, and calculating a deduction from behavior scores, pointing out that the percentage of students ’commitment in the current week did not exceed 40%.

While the director of Al-Ghad School, Muhammad Al-Jubouri, confirmed that they had drawn up systematic plans that would oblige students to attend classes and not be absent in the last week of the semester by holding exams in the afternoon and allocating classes in the morning to review the curriculum, and sending warning messages to students ’families of the importance of their children attending classes.

The director of a government school in Fujairah, who preferred not to be named, stated that the percentage of female students ’absence in her school is large during the last week of each semester, noting that the distance education system did not make a big difference in the percentage of repeated absences of students, which confirms the leniency of parents. With their children, despite attending classes at home and not needing to make an effort like before.

She indicated that despite the stimulation of female students during the last semester before the end of the first semester, the problem of absence persisted.

It was supported by an administrator in a private school in Fujairah, Muhammad Omar, saying that the absenteeism rates during the last week of the last school year varied from one stage to another, as the “distance education” classes for the stages starting from the seventh to the twelfth grade witnessed an absence of 5%, While it reached in the other stages from 15 to 30%.

A teacher at a government school in Fujairah, Aisha Muhammad Abdullah, said that there is no deterrent for students behind the continuing mass absence at the end of each semester, despite the facilitation of the educational process that has become from home.

She indicated that some students’ families did not seriously deter their children from this behavior, which they used to do during previous years, noting that she is forced to give lessons because of her firm conviction that she will not deprive the diligent students of their lessons due to the absence of others.

On the other hand, the mother of a primary school student, citizen Maryam Saeed Khamis, confirmed that the absence of some students is due to the end of the curriculum and the teachers ’focus on activities and reviews, pointing out that there are no serious and effective solutions by school administrations to compel students to attend.

Student’s father said that teachers motivating students to attend has a big role, especially in the last weeks of classes that are characterized by monotony and repetition of activities.

The opinion was supported by the mother of a ninth-grade student, citizenship, Noura Ali Suleiman, saying that school administrations and teachers place the primary blame for the absence of students during the last days of the end of the semester on the parents, without paying attention to the real reasons, including the end of the curriculum, and the failure to allocate methods and methods Haditha encourages the student to attend.

She added that parents actively contribute to the success of the distance education process, but the presence of a great deal of free time in the remote classes, during that period, makes them prefer the absence of their children.

Student commitment

The director of a private school, who preferred not to be named, stated that the absenteeism rate is high among students at all academic levels in the current period, which is the period of the end of the second semester exams, although students are followed up every morning by a specialized team, indicating that teachers have been instructed Those who have finished the school curriculum by starting to give lessons from the third semester as it will coincide with the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

He stressed the importance of students ’commitment to attend classes remotely because of its great role in the achievement of grades, especially that the curriculum is reviewed in its entirety and responding to students’ observations and inquiries about lessons that they did not understand well, warning of repeated absences that would affect the “teaching and learning” process. », And the achievement of grades for school and scientific behavior.

