The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of an Asian seller who deliberately set fire to a two-story fabric store in which he was working, behind the gold market in Al-Ras, in retaliation from the shop owner, due to disagreements about the defendant’s entitlements.

The victim, the owner of the shop, said that he received a phone call from a person who owns another company, who told him that the accused worked for him, is under his guarantee and possesses his passport, so the victim told him that the accused was working for him and fled from the company, and he is afraid of being subjected to legal accountability in light of Not informing him of his escape, so the owner of the other company told him that he has the right to inform the police.

The victim added that he learned at a later time that the owner of the other company dismissed him from work and canceled his residency, and that the accused was aware of the details of the dialogue that took place between the owners of the two companies.

He pointed out that he was surprised at a later time that his shop was exposed to a fire, and after returning to the surveillance cameras from a shop adjacent to his shop, the accused was seen entering the shop and confirmed that he was the one who started the fire after trying to steal money from the store, and the civil defense men were able to control the fire, but after the damage occurred Many in the store.

The accused admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations that he had been working for the victim and the latter did not pay him his salary for a year, pointing out that he went to the shop and sat in front of it, and the opportunity came to break the lock of the outer door, then searched for sums of money inside but he found nothing, then he decided Setting fire to the fabrics as a way of revenge after he saw a lighter, closed the door and left quietly.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

