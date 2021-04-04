The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of a (Asian) seller, who intentionally set fire to a fabric store in which he was working, in retaliation against the shop owner, due to disputes over the defendant’s entitlements.

The victim, the owner of the shop, which is located behind the gold market in the Al-Ras area, said that he was surprised that his two-storey shop was exposed to fire, and after returning to the surveillance cameras from a shop adjacent to his shop, the accused was seen entering the shop, and it was confirmed that he had started the fire.

The civil defense men managed to control the fire, but after many damages.

The accused admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations that he had been working for the victim, adding that the latter had not paid him his salary for a year, so he went to the shop and sat in front of it, waiting for the opportunity to break the lock of the outer door.

When he had the opportunity, he entered the store and looked for money inside, but he did not find anything, so he decided to set fire to the fabrics, then closed the door and left quietly.





